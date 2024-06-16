344 ballot boxes prepared for holding elections

Alireza Mahmoudi, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responsible for conducting the 14th presidential election abroad said that Iranians abroad are interested in their country and the issue of the election is important for them.

The Iranian Interests Section in Washington DC and New York said that arrangments are being held for the mobile voting stations in the US, he said, adding that more than 30 ballot boxes will be established in the country.

There will be more than 10 ballot boxes in the UK and 23 ballots in Iraq, according to him.

The polls will open in Iran and abroad on June 28. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raeisi lost his life along with seven others on May 19, when the helicopter carrying them crashed in northwestern Iran.

MNA/