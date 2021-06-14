Iranian Pres. elections to be held in Swedish cities

Ambassador Ahmad Mousavifar voiced the readiness of the Iranian embassy in Sweden for holding the upcoming Iranian Presidential elections this Friday.
He noticed that the elections will be held preserving anti-coronavirus protocols.
HJ/5233940
TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Sweden announced that Stockholm and some other Swedish cities are ready for the Iranian Presidential elections to be held on Friday, June 18.
Ambassador Ahmad Mousavifar voiced the readiness of the Iranian embassy in Sweden for holding the upcoming Iranian Presidential elections this Friday.
He noticed that the elections will be held preserving anti-coronavirus protocols.
HJ/5233940
Your Comment