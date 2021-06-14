  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2021, 2:02 PM

Iranian Pres. elections to be held in Swedish cities

Iranian Pres. elections to be held in Swedish cities

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Sweden announced that Stockholm and some other Swedish cities are ready for the Iranian Presidential elections to be held on Friday, June 18.

Ambassador Ahmad Mousavifar voiced the readiness of the Iranian embassy in Sweden for holding the upcoming Iranian Presidential elections this Friday.

He noticed that the elections will be held preserving anti-coronavirus protocols.

HJ/5233940

News Code 174777
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174777/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News