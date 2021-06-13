China tests ‘carrier killer’ amid tensions with US

Chinese forces tested their ability to deploy ballistic missiles designed to strike aggressive aircraft carriers amid a recent visit to Taiwan by three US senators, Washington Examiner reported.

“We have been holding night exercises on a regular basis recently, which usually continues until early the next day,” People’s Liberation Army Col. Jiang Feng said of the Tuesday drills, according to regional media.

"We often change training grounds, striking targets, and launch bases without prior notice to test the troops’ skills and pave the way for the brigade to fight and be able to fight at any time.”

Chinese state media reportedly released footage of the DF-26 missiles, known as “carrier killers.” The display comes on the heels of “amphibious landing drills” that state media linked to the arrival in Taiwan of a bipartisan Senate delegation.

“If anyone dares to separate Taiwan island from China, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will give it a head-on strike and firmly defend national reunification and territorial integrity at all costs,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Tuesday, when the missile test reportedly took place.

RHM/PR