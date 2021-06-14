People in Tel Aviv celebrate end of Netanyahu

As reported, revelers waved flags. cheered, fired foam cannons, and shot open bottles of champaign following the narrow 60-59 vote that confirmed the new regime.

Several groups opposed to outgoing Netanyahu appeared, including the Black Flag protesters that coalesced in March 2020 after his coalition deals with Benny Gantz, who is resuming his role as war minister in the new regime.

"Bibi go home," anti-Netanyahu demonstrators shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

HJ/FNA14000324000178