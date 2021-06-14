  1. Politics
People in Tel Aviv celebrate end of Netanyahu

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Thousands of people gathered in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv to celebrate the outgoing of Netanyahu and the swearing-in of the Israeli regime's new PM Sunday night.

As reported, revelers waved flags. cheered, fired foam cannons, and shot open bottles of champaign following the narrow 60-59 vote that confirmed the new regime.

Several groups opposed to outgoing Netanyahu appeared, including the Black Flag protesters that coalesced in March 2020 after his coalition deals with Benny Gantz, who is resuming his role as war minister in the new regime.

"Bibi go home," anti-Netanyahu demonstrators shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

