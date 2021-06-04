Netanyahu into history's dustbin: Zarif

“Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history,” tweeted Zarif.

Zarif asserted that Iran continues to stand tall, pointing out that the same fate has been repeated for Iranians’ ill-wishers over several millennia, adding, "Time to change course."

Netanyahu on Thursday took to Twitter to attack the move to unseat him, saying “all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government.”

This came after centrist politician Yair Lapid's announcement, about 35 minutes before a Wednesday night deadline, that he had succeeded in clinching a coalition to unseat the incumbent Israeli premier.

Under the deal, former Israeli minister of military affairs Naftali Bennett would become prime minister and hand over the post to Lapid, a former TV host and finance minister, in about two years.

Back in 2015, Netanyahu strongly opposed the Iran nuclear agreement, which was inked on July 14 of that year, between Tehran and six world powers, including the US, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China.

In May 2018, he threw his weight behind the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its aggressive policy toward Iran, including a so-called maximum pressure campaign.

As Netanyahu’s term comes to an end, efforts are underway in Vienna to revive the JCPOA and bring the US back into compliance with the deal under the Joe Biden administration.

