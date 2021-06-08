Biden, Erdogan to hold talk on various issues, including Iran

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week to discuss various issues.

The meeting between Joe Biden and the President of Turkey is scheduled to take place next week on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels.

Jake Sullivan said the two leaders would discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and other issues.

He also stated that Biden and Erdogan would discuss major differences between Washington and Ankara.

Speaking at a White House news conference, Sullivan said issues on the eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Iran, as well as Turkey's role in Afghanistan, would be part of the broad agenda of the meeting.

Erdogan has repeatedly criticized US unilateral sanctions against Iran and called for their lifting. He said the lifting of the sanctions would help boost the region's economy and stability.

