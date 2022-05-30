Taliban rejects UN report on Al Qaeda presense in Afghanistan

The Taliban's foreign ministry on Monday reacted to the UN report on the presence and activities of foreign groups affiliated with Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Describing such reports as baseless, the Taliban's foreign ministry said that since the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has prevented any threat against the countries of the region and the world.

Taliban also emphasized that it will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.

The recent UN report has claimed that an approximate presence of "180 to 400 fighters affiliated with Al Qaeda" from "Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and Pakistan" are settled in Afghanistan's "Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika, and Zabul provinces".

The report also claimed that Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has renewed his pledge of allegiance to Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the top leader of the Taliban.

