Canada, UK join US in evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Canada and the UK are joining the US in deploying troops to Afghanistan to evacuate citizens after the Taliban took control of more than two-thirds of the country, the Associated Press reported.

Special forces from Canada will be deployed to help Canadians at Kabul's embassy evacuate, an official who spoke on condition of anonymity told AP.

It was not specified how many special forces will be sent over. The UK will send roughly 600 troops temporarily to help people leave Afghanistan, Britain's Ministry of Defense said Thursday.

Weeks before US occupation is set to end in Afghanistan, the US is sending 3,000 troops to Kabul's airport, to monitor the withdrawal of American embassy personnel from the country.

