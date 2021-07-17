Iranian footballer goes back to Netherlands to join Feyenoord

The 27-year-old Professional Iranian soccer player Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who plays for the national Iranian men's football team, has ended his three-year spell at Brighton & Hove Albion and returned to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee, the British sports website the Argus said in a report on Jahanbaksh's transfer.

The Iranian footballer joined Brighton in July 2018 and made 61 appearances, scoring four goals.

However, with injury and competition from Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly and Andi Zeqiri to start, the Iranian international made just 25 appearances in all competitions last season.

Jahanbakhsh’s two goals in the 2020/21 campaign both came in the Carabao Cup in their win over Portsmouth and Preston.

He now returns to the Netherlands, to link up with the Rotterdam outfit, who will be hoping he can rediscover the form which saw Albion bring him over to England.

In his first spell in Eredivisie with NEC and AZ Alkmaar, Jahanbakhsh made 112 appearances, scoring 39 goals and picking 31 assists in the process.

According to the British website, Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said,“Ali has been a very good professional and great to work with, but this move is a good one and gives him the chance of more regular game time, which is not something we are able to guarantee."

“I’d like to thank Ali for his hard work during my time here and wish him all the best for the future.”

He becomes the fifth player to leave the Premier League team this summer after Davy Propper, Bernardo, Viktor Gyokeres and Maty Ryan.

But he could end up facing Propper this season, after he completed a move back to PSV earlier this month.

Jahanbakhsh will wear the number nine shirt for Feyenoord.

