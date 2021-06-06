'Economy' main focus of 1st debate of presidential candidates

The first debate of candidates for the 13th presidential election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) was mainly focused on the subject of the economy.

Iran’s trade with Vietnam can hit $2bn

Chairman of Iran-Vietnam Joint Chamber of Commerce said that if Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is revived, Iran’s volume of trade with Vietnam will reach $2 billion.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Mostafa Mousavi said that Iran’s exports volume to Vietnam was at its pinnacle in 2016 and 2017 but the bilateral trade experienced a downward trajectory in 2018 following the US withdrawal from JCPOA.

Taremi’s bicycle kick voted as best goal of Champions League

Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament, according to UEFA.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,442 news cases, 128 deaths

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 6,442 COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours, so that other 128 people died of COVID-19 in the country.

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 128 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 80,941 people.

Iran able to export 1.5mn barrels of oil if sanctions lifted

The deputy of one of Russia's largest oil companies said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to export 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) if sanctions imposed against the country are lifted.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting held in St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Fri., Deputy Director of Russia’s Lukoil Company Leonid Fedun reiterated that once oil sanctions imposed on Iran are lifted, it could export 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in a short period.

Iran's regional role 'important' for Afghan peace

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said that the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strengthening regional consensus is important for peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking in his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian on Sat., the Afghan foreign minister reiterated the important role of Iran in strengthening regional consensus for the spread of peace in Afghanistan.

Iran has 20%-40% annual growth capacity for trade with world

Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture for Exports Commission said if trade infrastructures are provided suitably, it will lead to a 20 to 40 percent annual imports and exports growth annually.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Jamshid Nafar lashed out at the negligible current trade figures with regards to the high export capacity of the country and reiterated that trade and business activities of the country can be improved gradually provided that accurate and logical policies are adopted in this regard.

FM Zarif confers with his British counterpart on JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss bilateral ties and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Fri., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Agreed in a phone call with FM @DominicRaab on the need to resume full compliance with the JCPOA.”

“Underlined that the US must return fully to its obligations & cease trying to use the unlawful economic war against Iran as negotiating “leverage". Also discussed bilateral & consular issues,” he added.

ZZ/