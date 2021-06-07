Iran win Bulgaria to move up to 6th place at 2021 VNL

The national Iranian volleyball team defeated Bulgaria Sat. to move up one place at the table of the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Alekno’s men registered their fourth consecutive win on Saturday with a 3-0 victory (25-22, 33-31, 25-20) at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League Week 2.

Iran won all three games in the second week to move up at the table to sixth place with 4 wins and 12 points from their 6 games.

Iran, Iraq a soul inhabiting two bodies: Ambassador Masjedi

Iran's ambassador to Iraq stressed that Tehran is proud of itself for defending the oppressed Muslims in the world.

Iraj Masjedi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Iraq by Hashd Shabi (PMU) to mark the anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, during which he said that the Islamic Republic is proud of itself for defending the oppressed Muslims in the world.

COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 81,000

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 81,000 on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 81,063, saying the disease has taken the lives of 122 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has exceeded 2,966,364 following the detection of 5,612 new cases since yesterday.

Russia, Iran to sign deal on lifting individual visa: envoy

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan will travel to Moscow to sign a deal on lifting individual visa requirements for tourist groups, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia said.

Iran condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the recent deadly terrorist attack in Burkina Faso that killed over 100 people.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian spokesman condemned the deadly terror attack which killed over 100 Burkinabé citizens on Saturday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh also expressed deep sorrow and sympathy with the people and government of Burkina Faso as well as the families of the victims.

ZZ/