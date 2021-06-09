'Social, political' issues 2nd presidential debate main focus

The 2nd debate of candidates for the 13th presidential election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) was held at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) with the focus on cultural, social, and political issues.

All seven candidates answered "cultural, social and political" questions in the debate and presented their programs in the mentioned fields.

Despite the fact that the main focus of the second debate was supposed to be cultural, social and political issues, we witnessed that the candidates talked more about economic issues.

War not solution to Yemeni crisis: Zarif

Stating that war is not the solution to the Yemeni crisis, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need to lift the siege of the Yemeni people and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to them.

During the meeting which took place at the Foreign Ministry building on Tuesday, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Griffiths met with Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the various dimensions of the Yemeni crisis and ways to achieve peace and stability in the country.

Raab, Saudi officials discuss regional issues, including Iran

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is meeting with Saudi officials in Saudi Arabia, announced his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and talks on Iran.

Baku has no red lines for developing relations with Tehran

The Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said that his country has currently no red lines for developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"These relations have been expanding in recent years and there have been collaborations in various fields, such as road, oil and gas, industry and, tourism," said Shahin Mustafayev during the visit to the border strip of Iran and Azerbaijan in Julfa.

Araghchi to brief MPs on Vienna talks on Wed.

Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi is to attend Parliament on Wed. to brief the MPs on the JCPOA talks held in Vienna.

Araghchi is to attend an urgent session of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament.

MPs have invited the FM deputy to provide some explanation about the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, MP Abolfazl Amouei informed on Tues.

National libraries of Iran, Azerbaijan sign coop. agreement

The national libraries of Iran and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement in Baku on Tues.

The agreement was signed in an online ceremony participated by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku Abbas Mousavi, the Cultural Attaché to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghorbanali Pourmarjan, the director of Azerbaijan National Library Karim Tahirov, and Head of Iran National Library Ashraf Boroujerdi.

Iran, Afghanistan confer bilateral ties, latest developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard held a phone talk with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on mutual ties and latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone talk, the two sides also exchanged their views on a wide range of issues including current developments on peace process in Afghanistan, results of visit of representative of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Affairs to the Islamic Republic of Iran and also bilateral relations.

WHO Iran representative submits credentials to FM Zarif

The newly-appointed World Health Organization representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain submitted his letter of credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

The handover was conducted on 8 June at the Foreign Ministry Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran, during a simple yet solemn ceremony.

Zarif stresses Iran's support for intra-Afghan talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault.

Heading a delegation, Jean Arnault who traveled to Tehran to discuss Afghanistan developments, met with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif emphasized Iran's support for intra-Afghan talks and the protection of the achievements of the Afghan people over the past years, especially in the field of fundamental rights of the Afghan people.

“Art Stage OSAKA 2021” Fair to held on Jun. 11-13

The “ART STAGE OSAKA 2021” Fair will be held at one of the most important cities in Japan, Osaka, on June 11-13, 2021 in cooperation with the Cultural Office of Iranian Embassy to Japan.

In this prestigious international event, various sectors are participating and Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy to Japan would cooperate with this artistic event in line with cooperating with cultural and artistic institutions such as ART FAIR TOKYO 2021 which was already held in Tokyo and Kyoto.

New Nigerian, Kenyan envoys submit credentials to Zarif

The newly-appointed ambassadors of Kenya and Nigeria to Tehran submitted a copy of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

At the beginning of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Kenya Joshua Gatimu and Nigerian Ambassador Suleiman Yakubu met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Afghanistan explored avenues for enhancing bilateral ties and discussed latest developments in Peace Process in Afghanistan and issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard held a phone talk with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss bilateral ties and the latest peace process developments.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 179

The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 179 with the total death toll surpassed 81,362.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 179 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 81,362, Sima Lari added.

