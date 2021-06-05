Briefing on Iran’s daily developments 

Islamic Revolution stronger than ever: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says despite all animosities; the Islamic Revolution is stronger than ever. He made the remarks on Friday while delivering a live speech on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Islamic Republic is a unique initiative set forth by the late Imam Khomeini, praised Ayatollah Khamenei. Ill-wishers have always been after animosity with Islamic Establishment, repeating claims that the Islamic Republic is coming close to its end, he added.

Enemies always make wrong predictions about the future of the Islamic Establishment, he said, noting that such abundant predictions for the collapse of the Islamic Republic are unique and cannot be seen for any other government.

Iran criticizes ‘unprofessional’ behavior of some states

Iranian Ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi provided a report on the third round of talks between Iran and Ukraine regarding the flight 752 tragedy.

The third round of talks between Ukrainian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers ended after two days of serious negotiations in a constructive atmosphere, Moradi tweeted on Friday.

According to the envoy, the Iranian side presented a report on measures done by Iran’s judicial system to hold accountable those who were involved in the shooting down of the plane, adding that the Ukrainian party endorsed the qualification of the Iranian courts to investigate the case.

The delegation from Iran, continued the envoy, expressed Tehran’s readiness to pay $150,000 compensation for the victims of the incident according to a directive passed by the Iranian cabinet.

Iran most powerful player in region: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps named Iran as the most powerful player in the West Asian region. Thirty-two years after the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, the Revolution and the Islamic system has become the strongest country and player in the region by defeating numerous conspiracies waged by the Global Arrogance and regional reactionary regimes and going through many difficulties, the IRGC said in a statement published on Friday on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini's 'earthquake' shattered Zionists' plots

Firas Al Najim, manager of CD4HR, says late Imam Khomeini caused an 'earthquake' that shattered Zionists' plots for the West Asian region.

The 32nd anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran will be held on Friday. He is known to many global figures and enjoys different characteristics that differentiate him from other world leaders. His difference from the others can be seen in the interpretation of his stances and views in the speeches of the world's great figures.

Tehran condemns unilateral sanctions as crime against humanity

Iran’s envoy to the UN condemned unilateral sanctions against some countries, describing such coercive measures as a crime against humanity.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi raised this issue in a virtual meeting, initiated by Iran and nine other countries, to review the effects of unilateral actions on the people of the target countries, on Thursday.

"Unilateral coercive actions, including sanctions, are illegal, immoral and inhumane," he said, adding that such actions explicitly violate international law as well as basic human rights.

Zarif urges UN to collect Iran dues from recent US piracy

Iran’s top diplomat Zarif reacted to the United Nations decision to deprive Iran of its voting rights in the UN General Assembly because of unpaid dues.

“In ‘black is white’ world, UN deprived Iran of its voting rights in the #UNGA as we’re in arrears,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday evening, a day after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, saying Iran would need to pay at least 16.251 million dollars to have its voting rights restored.

Tehran refinery comes back on stream

Tehran Oil Refinery has resumed operation after the fire was completely extinguished.

The Director-General of Tehran's Oil Refinery reported the facility's resumption of activity. Hamed Armanfar said on Thursday that the fire was extinguished successfully in the refinery by the rescue operation teams after 26 hours. The oil facility resumed its work.

Iran COVID update: 9,209 infections, 155 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 9,209 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,426 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

Team Melli too strong for Hong Kong

Iran national football team gained a 3-1 win against Hong Kong on Thursday in World Cup qualifiers. In a match held at Al Muharraq Stadium of Manama, Ali Gholizadeh opened the scoring for the Iranian team in the 23rd minute. Vahid Amiri doubled the lead just after the hour mark before Karim Ansarifard scored the third goal in the 84th minute.

Cheng Siu Kwan scored the only goal of Hong Kong in the 85th minute.

MA