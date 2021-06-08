Fighting terrorism requires global determination: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message to Speaker of National Assembly of Burkina Faso Alassane Bala Sakandé said that fighting against ill phenomenon of terrorism requires the global determination.

Afghan people's achievements should be protected

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard met and held talks with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault.

Heading a delegation, Jean Arnault who traveled to Tehran to discuss Afghanistan developments, met with Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard on Monday.

During the meeting, the current developments in Afghanistan, including the talks process and the security situation in that country were discussed.

Iran's nuclear program ‘out of control’ after US withdrawal

The US Secretary of State says that Iran’s nuclear program is out of control after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Speaking during a hearing in the Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives on Monday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program has been out of control after the withdrawal of Washington from JCPOA in May 18, 2018, by former US President Donald Trump.

JCPOA talks in final stages: Maas

The German FM Heiko Maas said on Mon. that JCPOA negotiations are on their final stages.

Making the remarks addressing an event in Berlin, Maas considered the achieved results in Vienna talks to be the result of Europe's perseverance and confidence.

He hoped that Iran would show a political will to conduct these negotiations to reach the finish line.

Politicizing of issues in Flight 752 case harms everyone

Referring to the third round of talks on the case of Flight 752, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs said that the politicizing of specialized issues in this incident harms everyone.

Head of Iranian delegation Mohsen Baharvand who travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv last Tuesday to hold the third round of talks on the case of the Ukrainian plane said in an interview, "In the third round of talks, we exchanged information on several aspects of the case that needed to be examined between the two countries, such as the civil aviation and security dimension, the military dimension, as well as the criminal dimension."

Time to come for Zionists to be held accountable

Stating that time will come for criminals to be held accountable, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the world will never forget the Israeli regime's record.

Republishing a video of Palestinian children who were martyred in the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime against the occupied lands, Kharibzadeh wrote in a Sunday tweet, "Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent #Palestinian blood. "

IAEA repeats claim on disagreement with Iran over safeguards

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi claimed on Monday that no progress had been made in resolving safeguards issues with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the first day of the IAEA Board of Governors session on Monday, the world nuclear body Rafael Grossi claimed that no progress had been made in resolving safeguards issues with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The head of the world nuclear watchdog added that the lack of progress in clarifications on the part of Iran on the IAEA's questions about the accuracy and comprehensiveness of Iran's safeguard statements seriously affects the body's ability to ensure that the nature of Iran's nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran, KRG discuss coop. in field of animal husbandry

Iranian deputy minister of agriculture Morteza Rezaei held a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq Minister of Agriculture, Begard Talabani on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting between Iran's deputy minister of agriculture for animal husbandary affairs Morteza Rezaei and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq Minister of Agriculture, Begard Talabani, the Iranian official explained to the Kurdish minister regarding Iranian achievements in the field of raising livestock and other types of farming.

Bright future drawn ahead of Iran defense industry: Cmdr.

Deputy Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi said that bright and rosy future awaits the defense industry of the country.

Speaking in his visit at the Exhibition of Achievements of Defense Industry of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday, he pointed to the salient achievements of the defense industry of the country in the field of manufacturing parts and equipment required by the Armed Forces and said, “The variety of weapons manufactured by the Defense Industries Organization, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, along with paying due attention to smart-manufacturing of relevant equipment indicates strong, jihadist and inclusive management in lien with moving towards world’s most-modern military knowledge and knowhow.”

Iran dep. army cmdr. hails telecommunications achievements

Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has praised the achievements made in the fields of frequency control, communication infrastructure and fixed and mobile telecommunication networks.

Admiral Habibollah Sayari made the comments on a visit to the Army Telecommunication Group to assess the level of the preparedness of the the group in the face of the enemy's offensive threats in the field of specialized telecommunication equipment and systems.

Iranian lady takes VP chair at APC

Iran's Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee has been appointed as VP of the Asian Paralympic Games and Sports Development Committee.

The Vice President of the Iranian National Paralympic Committee Sima Limochi will take the chair by 2023.

Tehran, Moscow sign visa waiver agreement for group tours

Tehran and Moscow signed an agreement on visa waiver for group tours on Monday.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan and Head of the Central Office of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova penned the agreement.

This agreement which was signed initially back on March 28, 2019, will be implemented from 2021 to 2023. Under the deal tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa.

Iran COVID-19 update: 4,907 news cases, 120 deaths

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 4,907 COVID-19 infections detected across the country in the past 24 hours, and other 120 people died of COVID-19 in the country.

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 120 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 81,183.

Iran, Qatar to expand ICT cooperation

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) will travel to Doha to follow the development of cooperation between Iran and Qatar in the field of communications and information technology.

Heading an official delegation and representatives of the private sector, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi will travel to Doha on Tuesday at the invitation of Qatar's Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Mohtashamipour

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the demise of prominent Iranian cleric Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour.

In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour to his honorable family.

