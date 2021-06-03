Next round of Vienna talks to be final ‘likely’: Araghchi

Speaking at the end of last night’s meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, top Iranian nuclear negotiator in Vienna talks, expounded on the issues raised in the meeting and announced that negotiating delegations will return to the capitals in order to make consultation with high-ranking officials of the countries and after that, consultations would be resumed.

At the end of 5th round of Joint Commission of JCPOA meeting, Araghchi reiterated that the next round of Vienna talks may be the final round ‘very likely’.

It should be mentioned that the fifth round of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA ended in Vienna last night on Wednesday and at the end of the meeting, attending delegations expressed their satisfaction with the progress made so far and reaffirmed their determination to follow the process of talks in coming days with the aim of finding a solution on the unresolved issues.

