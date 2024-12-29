  1. World
Dec 29, 2024, 7:01 AM

At least 62 killed in South Korea plane crash

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – At least 62 have been killed in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province, local sources reported.

According to Yonhap, there were 175 passengers and six crew members on board the plane.

The plane, en route from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence during landing.

According to emergency officials, the aircraft’s landing gears failed due to a birdstrike.

Meanwhile, the News1 agency reported that two people have been rescued alive so far.

Rescuers are carrying out a rescue operation in the tail section of the aircraft. Efforts continue to extinguish a fire caused by the crash.

