  1. Iran
Jun 2, 2021, 9:11 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 2

TEHRAN, Jun. 2 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, June 2.

Asia:

Netanyahu warns United States

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf: Safeguarding multilateralism Iran's top priority

Etela'at:

Rabiei: Vienna talks in no way affected by Iran elections

Ansarullah takes control of 30 Saudi military bases in Jizan

Xi: China strongly supports sovereignty of Syria

Iran:

7 influential factors in Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

Jomhoury-e Eslami:

Rabiei: Full revival of JCPOA before end of current administration in Iran expected

Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over Nile

Kayhan:

Hamas announces this Friday as 'Day of Rage' in West Bank

