Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 9

Arman-e Emrooz:

Passion for Imam Hussein (AS) in Iran, Shia world

Arman-e Melli:

JCPOA revival awaits political decisions

Etemad:

Nothing to replace West Asia

Etela'at:

Vienna talks on path of reaching agreement

15 Palestinian children martyred by Zionist regime

Iran:

New proposals on table of Vienna talks

Javan:

Ceasefire declared in Gaza after 3 days

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Killing of Muslims in Palestine and Afghanistan by Zionists, terrorists

Kayhan:

Imam Hussein (AS) mourning ceremonies marked across Iran

