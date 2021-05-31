Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 31

Asia:
Iran's membership in SCO among its main plans
Aftab:
Cabinet agrees to remove CBI chief over his busy schedule
Ebtekar:
Ulyanov: No plans set for sixth round of Vienna talks so far
Israel's next war to be with whole axis of Resistance
Shadow of Iran election over Vienna talks
Etemad:
CBI governor dismissed
Etela'at:
Islamic Jihad: Every terrorist act of Zionists to be retaliated with rocket attacks on Tel Aviv
Iran:
Yekta Jamali wins Iran’s first-ever medal in weightlifting
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
New generation to liberate Palestine
Security forces detain, dismantle terror team in NW Iran
Kayhan:
Fire breaks out at West Virginia petroleum refinery
People of Washington rally in support of Palestinians
Iran volleyball win Netherlands in 3 direct sets in 2021 VNL
ZZ/
