Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 31

Asia:

Iran's membership in SCO among its main plans

Aftab:

Cabinet agrees to remove CBI chief over his busy schedule

Ebtekar:

Ulyanov: No plans set for sixth round of Vienna talks so far

Israel's next war to be with whole axis of Resistance

Shadow of Iran election over Vienna talks

Etemad:

CBI governor dismissed

Etela'at:

Islamic Jihad: Every terrorist act of Zionists to be retaliated with rocket attacks on Tel Aviv

Iran:

Yekta Jamali wins Iran’s first-ever medal in weightlifting

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

New generation to liberate Palestine

Security forces detain, dismantle terror team in NW Iran

Kayhan:

Fire breaks out at West Virginia petroleum refinery

People of Washington rally in support of Palestinians

Iran volleyball win Netherlands in 3 direct sets in 2021 VNL

