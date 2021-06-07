Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 7

Asia:
Ali Ansarian becomes best actor in Bulgarian festival
Aftab:
Leader calls on people to ask, encourage others to take part in elections
Ebtekar:
Ambiguous fate of JCPOA after elections
Etemad:
Shadow of terror and violence on Israeli politics
Etela'at:
Western powers avoid resolution against Iran at IAEA board
Hamas:Next battle with Zionist regime to change structure of Middle East
Iran:
Leader advises candidates to not set forward promises that cannot be practically implemented
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Leader: Islamic Revolution stronger than ever
