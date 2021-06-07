  1. Iran
Jun 7, 2021, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 7

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, June 7.

Asia:

Ali Ansarian becomes best actor in Bulgarian festival

Aftab:

Leader calls on people to ask, encourage others to take part in elections

Ebtekar:

Ambiguous fate of JCPOA after elections

Etemad:

Shadow of terror and violence on Israeli politics

Etela'at:

Western powers avoid resolution against Iran at IAEA board

Hamas:Next battle with Zionist regime to change structure of Middle East

Iran:

Leader advises candidates to not set forward promises that cannot be practically implemented

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Leader: Islamic Revolution stronger than ever

