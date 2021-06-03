Vienna talks to be continued at reasonable pace: Washington

She went on to say that Washington's efforts in Vienna talks concerning Iran’s nuclear program will progress at an appropriate pace.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday evening, Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State Jalina Porter said that US efforts at Vienna Nuclear Talks, aimed at reviving the so-called Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) nuclear program, would progress rapidly, Sputnik reported.

Rob Malley (US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs) is currently in Vienna, he will return to Washington soon, she said, adding that JCPOA talks are ongoing and will continue at a fairly appropriate pace to address important issues on the table.

In this regard, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the fifth round of the JCPOA talk will be difficult but it is more likely that this round of talks may not be the final.

It should be noted that the fifth round of JCPOA talks in Vienna wrapped up on Wednesday, June 2 and it was decided that representatives of the delegations would return to their capitals for consultation.

The next round of Vienna talks would kick off in the Austrian capital of Vienna next week on June 10.

