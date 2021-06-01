Amirkabir, Basrah universities seek scientific coop.

The Amirkabir University of Technology and the University of Basrah are eager for joint cooperation and detailed planning in this regard will be done in the coming weeks, Amir Golroo, director of scientific and international cooperation at Amirkabir University said at a meeting with an official from the University of Basrah.

“Due to having strong scientific and educational infrastructure, Amirkabir University can cooperate with the University of Basrah in the field of exchanging professors and students, equipping laboratories and scientific and educational activities,” he said.

Also speaking at the session, the representative of the University of Basrah, said: “Currently, our university is cooperating with Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Iran University of Medical Sciences, and we hope to start our joint activities with Amirkabir University soon.”

“We are interested in having a wide scientific and educational relationship with Iranian universities. I hope we can use the capacity of Amirkabir University in our engineering fields as soon as possible,” he added.

“We plan to use the professors of Amirkabir University as visiting professors in our university. We also plan to launch new courses in postgraduate studies with the help of Amirkabir University,” he noted.

HJ/5225227