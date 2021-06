The parliament of the Israeli regime known as Knesset on Wednesday elected former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog as the new head of the regime (president), a role that is largely ceremonial.

Herzog beat rival candidate Miriam Peretz by a vote of 87 lawmakers to 26.

He will assume the post next month, replacing Reuven Rivlin, who is ending his seven-year term.

