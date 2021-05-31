China, Russia voice support for Iran positions at JCPOA talks

"Trilateral meeting between Iran, China, and Russia. Heads of delegations discussed and reviewed issues related to ongoing JCPOA negotiations", said Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi in a Monday tweet.

The fifth round of the Joint Commission of JCPOA, with the presence of the Iranian negotiating team and P4+1, has resumed since May 25 in Vienna.

In this meeting, the Iranian delegation explained its views on the drafts and the remaining issues, to the Chinese and Russian sides.

Providing some comments and explanations, the Chinese and Russian delegations, also reiterated their full support for Iran's positions towards the JCPOA.

All three delegations stressed the importance of making serious efforts and avoiding any unreasonable haste or delay in restoring the deal.

Following this trilateral meeting, Iran’s top negotiators Abbas Araqchi began another meeting with delegations from the European Union as well as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

