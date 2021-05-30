  1. Politics
A 23-year-old man severely injured in shooting in S Germany

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – A 23-year-old man was severely wounded in a shooting spree in southern Germany on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in town of Geoppingen, southern Germany, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, as unidentified assailant fired several shots at the victim. After the incident, the injured was immediately taken to the hospital and was undergone for surgical operation.

The German police sent several patrols to the area after the incident to find the attacker.

Investigations into the cause of the incident has currently begun, the Police said.

