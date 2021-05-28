Malian ousted president, PM freed from military detention

The detention of the pair on Monday took place hours after a cabinet reshuffle in which two army officers lost their posts, the latest political crisis to hit the country nine months after the military overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Aljazeera reported.

An aide to interim Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the August 2020 coup, said on Wednesday that Ndaw and Ouane had resigned.

“The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (01:30 GMT),” a military official told AFP news agency on Thursday. “We were true to our word,” he added, on condition of anonymity. Family members also confirmed to news agencies that the pair had been released.

Ndaw and Ouane, along with Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure, were being held at a military base in Kati, outside Bamako. It was not immediately clear if Doucore had also been released.

RHM/PR