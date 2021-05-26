UN calls for immediate release of Mali president, others

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release, a UN spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Mali's President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, who were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako, have been leading an interim government that took power after a military coup last August.

They were detained just hours after a government reshuffle in which two army officers who took part in the coup were replaced, the BBC said in a report.

Defence Minister Souleymane Doucouré has also reportedly been detained.

The African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the EU and the US have also condemned the arrests, saying Mali's top politicians must be released without any preconditions.

KI/PR