Malian transitional Pres, PM resign to be released

The special adviser to the transitional vice president confirmed the news on Wednesday evening during a press conference.

"The transitional president, Bah N'Daw, resigned from all his responsibilities with all the consequences of rights. Just like the head of government..." announced Baba Cisse, special advisor to Assimi Goita, Malian transitional vice president and president of the former National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), Xinhua Net reported.

Cisse clarified that N'Daw and Ouane presented their resignations in the presence of Goodluck Jonathan, the mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He justified the arrest of N'Daw and Ouane by "deep differences both on the form and substance concerning the course of the transition."

"After the resignation of the transitional president and his prime minister, the detainees will regain their freedom. This will be done gradually for obvious security reasons," he said during his "clarification" press conference.

According to military sources, Jonathan met with Goita, who would have announced his decision to lead the transition from now on with a prime minister proposed by the Movement of June 5-Rassemblement des forces patriotiques du Mali (M5-RFP), a political force backing the large demonstration that eventually led to the mutiny last year.

N'Daw and Ouane were taken by force to the Kati military camp following the transitional president's announcement on Monday of his appointment of members of the government on the proposal of the prime minister.

Colonel Sadio Camara, former minister of defense and veterans affairs; Colonel Modibo Kone, former minister of security and civil protection; as well as influential members of the dissolved National Committee for the CNSP that overthrew then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, were not in the new government, which was thought to be the main reason for the president and prime minister's detentions, according to local media and observers.

