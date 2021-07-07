Iran Parl. delegation arrives in Syria

A delegation of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group, comprised of Abbas Golroo, Ahmad Hossein Fallahi, Jafar Rasti, Seyyed Ahmad Avaei, and Fatemeh Mohammad-Beygi of members of the mentioned Parliamentary Friendship Group arrived in Syrian capital Damascus on Wed. and were welcomed by Haifa Muhammad Juma Vice-President of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group and Iranian Ambassador to Damascus.

Vice Chairman of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group Abbas Golroo pointed to strengthening parliamentary relations between Iran and Syria and developing mutual relations between the two countries as the main aim behind the visit.

Turning to the political, economic and security-defense relations between the two countries, he said, "There is a lot of capacity to promote relations and interactions between the two countries in trade and economic fields which need to be used optimally."

Strengthening and solidifying relations in various fields between the two countries of Iran and Syria is one of the main goals of this trip, he said, adding that Iranian Parliament (Majlis) is ready to strengthen cooperation in economic, cultural and social fields with the Syrian Parliament.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group is ready to strengthen its relations and cooperation with the members of Syrian People's Assembly in order to facilitate relations between the two countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in forging interaction in scientific and educational fields with Syria and welcomes the cultural and scientific development between the two countries, Golroo emphasized.

Haifa Muhammad Juma, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the visit of Iranian parliamentary friendship delegation to Syria and said, "It is necessary to improve the level of parliamentary relations and pave suitable ways for enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries and parliamentary exchanges should be expanded properly."

