US plans to build military facilities in West, Central Asia

The US Department of Defense plans to allocate $ 240 million to build military facilities in West (Middle East) and Central Asia, including Turkmenistan.

According to a report in the Russian newspapers on Tuesday citing some claimed documents, a group of US military engineers is currently looking for potential contractors.

The Turkmenistan government has not officially commented on setting up a US military facility.

There have been speculations about the transfer of US troops after leaving Afghanistan to Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, but so far officials in those countries have either denied or commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, some Afghan media outlets reported that the United States is building a military base in the Shalozan and Terminal areas near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram District.

ZZ/FNA14000302000932