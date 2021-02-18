Trade resumes at Dogharoon gate between Iran, Afghanistan

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Thursday that "About 30 trucks loaded with perishable export goods, mainly fruits and vegetables, entered Afghanistan and Islam Qala customs facility on the other side of the border in Afghanistan."

He added that "Employees of Afghanistan Islam Qala customs facility have started work again and one of the customs scales has started operation again to weigh the commercial cargos."

Latifi emphasized that "Iran's customs is ready to perform customs procedures for perishable goods and other export and transit cargos to enter Afghanistan as soon as the Afghan customs authorities at Islam Qalais are ready and agree."

The spokesman of Iran's customs added that "After the huge fire in Islam Qala customs facility in Afghanistan, today the first commercial shipments are dispatched to Afghanistan from the Dogharoon crossing's border market and customs facility in [Iran's] Khorasan Razavi."

