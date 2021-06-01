Agricultural products account for over 17% export value share

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that food and agricultural products made up of 7.7 percent of total exports share of the country last year (ended March 20, 2021), so that share of these goods stood at more than 17.6 percent of total exports share in terms of value.

He went on to say that more than 8,832,257 tons of agricultural, livestock, fishery and food products, valued at $6,167,290,164, were exported from the country in previous year (from March 21, 2020 to March 20, 20201).

He put the average value for export of each ton of product at $698, amounting to about 70 cents for each kilogram.

Although food and agricultural products accounted for 7.7 percent of country’s total exports share last year (ended March 20, 2021), share of these goods stood at more than 17.6 percent of total export value in terms of value, IRICA spokesman added.

MA/5225801