May 23, 2021, 8:00 PM

Austria FM:

Important issues remain unresolved in Vienna talks on JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Austrian Foreign Minister stressed in an interview that the time for progress in Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal is running out while important issues remain unresolved.

The Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg claimed during a recent interview that he has a strong feeling that both the United States and Iran, despite the fact that they are not directly negotiating together in the ongoing talks on JCPOA in Vienna, both are making efforts.

"However, time is running out and important issues remain unresolved," Schallenberg said while pointing out that "Austria has long been a good host for talks on Iran."

The Austrian foreign minister's remarks came as an Iranian official with knowledge of the matter at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said earlier on Sunday that there is the possibility of conditioned extension of the previous three-month agreement between Iran and the IAEA on the inspections of Iranian nuclear sites, which expired on Friday, for one month more.

