US has no plans to fully lift any sanctions yet

People familiar with the matter have told the Tehran-based Press TV that the United States does not intend to completely lift any of the oil, banking, financial and energy sanctions against Tehran, but intends to temporarily suspend some of them in a long, step-by-step manner.

The United States has not yet accepted the lifting of sanctions on Iran during the Vienna talks, therefore Iran will not benefit economically.

According to the report, Washington has also not accepted the verification of lifting of sanctions which require a period of at least three to six months.

The US has also not accepted any commitment not to re-impose sanctions or withdraw from JCPOA again.

Instead, the US seeks to only return to the JCPOA and in order to be able to use the trigger mechanism for the return of international sanctions.

