Iran matured in manufacturing advanced aircraft engines

Accompanied by Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri attended the Ministry of Defense Air Force Organization and visited the national engine production line.

Referring to the importance of the engine as a vital and important issue in the field of aircraft and missiles, Bagheri said, "Aircraft engines are one of the most important parts that few countries in the world are able to produce."

"Iran, with the efforts of its committed specialists and scientists, has reached a maturity that has been able to enter the serious field of design and production of advanced aircraft engines by relying on internal capacities and operate thousands of aircraft, UAVs and missiles with Iranian engines," he added.

"Undoubtedly, increasing the country's defense power is a key component of strengthening and the aircraft engine design and production industry is also one of the main components of this issue," Gen. Bagheri noted.

