Resistance of Palestinian nation come to fruition: Rouhani

Speaking in the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani congratulated the victory of the Palestinian people, saying that it was the first time that all Palestinians were completely united in the war against the Zionist regime.

Hailing the stances of the Islamic countries over the recent developments in Palestine, he said, “We saw that the Resistance of the Palestinian nation has come to fruition.”

He also spoke about June presidential election, emphasizing that health protocols must be observed more strictly by people and related apparatus must have more precise supervision over the implementation of health protocols so as to hold safe elections.

“It was decided today that the gatherings should not be held in closed areas during the election campaign days”, President stressed.

