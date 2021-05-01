Delay in troops withdrawal to not go unanswered: Taliban

The Taliban have said in a statement that the withdrawal of the occupying forces from Afghanistan starting from May 1 as stipulated in the Doha agreement, has been delayed, threatening the US that any violation of obligations to withdraw troops according to the timeline will not go unanswered.

The Taliban statement said that the delayed withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan was a violation of the Doha agreement and paved the way for any appropriate action by the group against those forces.

According to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was supposed to be completed by Saturday, May 1, but the US President recently announced that the troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban see this as a violation of the Doha agreement and a US violation of the deal.

The Taliban responded by saying that they would not take part in any peace talks as long as foreign forces were still in Afghanistan, something that has become a matter of concern for Afghan officials and political leaders.

The Taliban have previously warned that if foreign troops do not leave Afghanistan within the deadline, the group considers this a violation of the Doha agreement and they will resume attacks on these forces.

