Iran, Georgia eye expansion of cooperation

In a meeting on Tuesday, Iran’s new ambassador to Tbilisi Akbar Ghasemi submitted his credentials to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

The Georgian president congratulated the new envoy on his position, expressing hope that the bilateral ties between the two countries would expand during Ghasemi’s mission.

Ghasemi described the three-decade history of relations between the two countries and called for adopting new approaches in order to motivate and deepen relations based on common interests and with new horizons.

He expressed hope that Iran-Georgia relations would continue to move forward towards a new perspective.

A day earlier, Ghasemi had a meeting with Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani, during which he submitted a copy of his credentials.

During the meeting, Ghasemi expounded on the new situation created in the light of current developments in the Caucasus region and assessed Iran's prominent and key role in realizing security, communications routes, trade and energy as an effective element in increasing convergence towards development as well as the establishment of peace and well-being of all countries in the region.

