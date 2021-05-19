Palestinian Resistance targets Israeli posts

Al-Quds Brigades hits Nir Oz, Soufa Israeli posts with heavy mortar shells, Almanar reported.

The force also hit several posts in Eshkol compound with mortar shells and rockets, the report noted, adding that two Israeli helicopters spotted landing in Nir Oz post which was shelled by mortars from Gaza.

Three mosque completely destroyed in Gaza

As a result of Israeli aggression against Gaza, three mosques have been completely destroyed, Palestinian media reported.

Update on number of casualties

According to the latest reports, Zionist aggression against Gaza has so far claimed 219 lives including 63 children, 36 women, and 16 elderly. 1530 others have also been injured.

Zionist warplanes target another building in Gaza

In continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks against areas in Gaza, its warplanes targeted Andolos building.

The Zionist regime's air raids pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as Palestinians across the West Bank and east Quds staged a historic strike in support of those under bombardment in Gaza.

The Israeli regime continued to bomb the Gaza Strip as dawn approached on Wednesday, according to local media reports, hitting a residential building in central Gaza City and killing at least three Palestinians.

Three others were also wounded, the Wafa news agency said.

Palestinian Resistance also continued firing rockets towards the occupied lands.

At least 220 people in Gaza have been killed, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said, including 63 children.

At least 72,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza: UN

A senior UN official has announced that at least 72,000 people have been displaced as a result of recent Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that about 47,000 of the displaced people have sought shelter in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza

Zionist forces kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinian protesters killed in West Bank during demonstrations against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The health ministry said that four Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army said its troops were targeted by gunfire there.

Two Palestinians were killed during the general strike after being shot in the chest and another protester died after being shot in the head.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had treated more than 150 people in Quds and the occupied West Bank, including 35 with live bullet wounds and more than 80 suffering from tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian authorities said that the Zionist forces have killed 24 Palestinians in the West Bank since May 10.

