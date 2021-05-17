Zionists attack on Palestinians 'crime against humanity'

Kazam Gharibabadi made the remarks in 30th meeting of UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice on Monday and termed Zionists’ attack against Palestinians as a serious threat for the international peace and security.

Emphasizing the need to address challenge of terrorism, Ghalibabadi strongly condemned the recent attacks by the Zionist regime on Palestinian citizens.

Stating that terrorism, as an urgent challenge, remains a serious threat to international peace and security and also development and well-being of communities, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its determination, strong commitment and decisive role in the fight against terrorism through effective assistance to the countries affected by terrorism in dismantling of terrorist groups in the region.

The decisive determination of the international community to uproot terrorism in all its forms and aspects, especially at a time when we are witnessing horrific and brazenly organized terrorist attacks against government officials and scientists, especially former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a true flag-bearer in the fight against terrorism and top Iranian nuclear scientists Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, is a vital necessity, Gharibabadi stressed.

In the end, Iran’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations called on all member states to unconditionally condemn the criminal and terrorist acts of Israeli regime in accordance with their international legal obligations and to hold the regime accountable for its crimes and to prevent repetition of such heinous crimes.

