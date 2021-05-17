Hamas rep. hails Iranian journalists for supporting Palestine

Undoubtedly, the efforts of the Iranian reporters, journalists, and writers in covering the regional developments and condemning the atrocious of the Zionist regime against Palestine, will never be forgotten, al- Qaddumi said in his message.

“We will keep resisting and defending Al-Aqsa Mosque until the final victory”, he stressed.

It is noteworthy that Iranian journalists issued a statement and condemned the recent Zionist regime's attacks on Palestinians and targeting the building housing media offices in Gaza Strip.

RHM/