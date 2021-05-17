  1. Politics
May 17, 2021, 4:42 PM

Hamas rep. hails Iranian journalists for supporting Palestine

Hamas rep. hails Iranian journalists for supporting Palestine

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddumi addressed Iranian journalists in a message so as to appreciate them for supporting the Palestinian Resistance.

Undoubtedly, the efforts of the Iranian reporters, journalists, and writers in covering the regional developments and condemning the atrocious of the Zionist regime against Palestine, will never be forgotten, al- Qaddumi said in his message.

“We will keep resisting and defending Al-Aqsa Mosque until the final victory”, he stressed.

It is noteworthy that Iranian journalists issued a statement and condemned the recent Zionist regime's attacks on Palestinians and targeting the building housing media offices in Gaza Strip.

RHM/

News Code 173563
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173563/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News