Photo 12 May 2021 - 17:15 Download photos By: Pantea Nikzad Interview of Syrian amb. with Mehr News TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Mehr News conducted an interview with the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub. Tags Syria Foreign Ambassadors Mehr News Agency Related News Syrian, Russian forces kill 338 terrorists since April 23 Election in Syria proves failure of Westerners: envoy Iranian foreign minister arrives in Damascus FM Zarif leaves for Damascus to meet with Syrian officials Iran, Syria, Iraq cooperating on Martyr Soleimani case
Your Comment