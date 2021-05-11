IRGC navy warns US navy over creating instability in PG

Following a recent claim by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby about the nearing of IRGC naval vessels to US Army naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on May 10, IRGC Naval Public Relations issued a statement, saying, "In continuance of the unprofessional behavior of the US Navy terrorist fleet in the Persian Gulf, especially this month, which has always posed a serious threat to the security of the region, on May 10, IRGC naval patrol vessels while carrying out their normal and daily missions in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, faced with 7 American vessels in the Strait of Hormuz which committed unprofessional behavior such as helicopter flying and aimless and provocative shooting."

"While observing the legal distance within the framework of maritime instructions and regulations, their dangerous and unprofessional behavior was warned, that they also continued their path by correcting behavior," it added.

"As in the past, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of this country, by dodging and making false and unrealistic allegations about the incident, has tried to instill a sense of responsibility towards care to prevent danger and miscalculation while it is the Americans who, through their illegitimate presence, have become the center of instability, the production of threats and the emergence of insecure threats in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf," the statement continued.

Emphasizing "Americans must strictly abide by international regulations and the laws of navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, avoiding false narratives and unprofessional behavior," the statement warned, "The powerful defenders of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf consider the illegal, unprofessional and high-risk behavior of foreign forces, especially the US Navy Fleet, which poses a threat to the maritime security of this sensitive area, as their red line."

"They are ready to respond decisively and courageously to any miscalculation by following their missions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in complete peace and confidence," it stressed.

