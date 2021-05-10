  1. Politics
May 10, 2021, 4:19 PM

Iran not seeking to weaken Iraqi government: al-Kadhimi

Iran not seeking to weaken Iraqi government: al-Kadhimi

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Stating that Iran does not seek to weaken the Iraqi government, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that it is trying to support the Baghdad government as well.

He made the remarks in his interview with Al-Jazeera, saying that the Iranians have proved that they are realistic and are trying to support the [Iraqi] government and prevent the militias from undermining the Baghdad government.

Iraqi Prime Minister also pointed to the recent Zionist attacks on the Palestinians in the occupied Quds, noting that if normalization does not ensure the rights of the Palestinian people, it is not acceptable in Iraq's opinion.

Baghdad condemns the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinian people and their denial of access to holy sites, he stressed.

ZZ/FNA14000220000048

News Code 173220
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173220/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News