Iran not seeking to weaken Iraqi government: al-Kadhimi

He made the remarks in his interview with Al-Jazeera, saying that the Iranians have proved that they are realistic and are trying to support the [Iraqi] government and prevent the militias from undermining the Baghdad government.

Iraqi Prime Minister also pointed to the recent Zionist attacks on the Palestinians in the occupied Quds, noting that if normalization does not ensure the rights of the Palestinian people, it is not acceptable in Iraq's opinion.

Baghdad condemns the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinian people and their denial of access to holy sites, he stressed.

