May 10, 2021, 3:41 PM

Russian ship carrying cargo for Iran runs aground

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – A Russian cargo ship carrying goods for Iran has run aground in the Olga river in Olginsky District, Russia.

As the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced, the Russian cargo ship, 'Olya Port-4', carrying goods for Iran has run aground in the Olga river near the Caspian Sea.

The incident took place on Sunday night. 

Transportation in the marine route has been averted but the incident has had no casualties.

Olya is a rural locality in Limansky District of Astrakhan Oblast, Russia, on the shore of one of the largest branches of the Volga River, Bakhtemir, near the Caspian Sea about 120 kilometers southwest of Astrakhan. It serves as a port on the Caspian Sea. 

