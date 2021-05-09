Media reports of explosion on oil tanker in Syria's Banyas

There are reports of an explosion on an oil tanker near the port of Banyas in Tartus province in the Mediterranean Sea.

News sources in Syria report the explosion of an oil tanker near the port of Banyas in the Mediterranean Sea.

Syrian media reported that the tanker, which has been off the coast of Banyas for some time, was empty of oil and had recently caught fire while it had been unloaded.

There is no immediate information on which country the ship belongs to and possible casualties.

