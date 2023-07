On Monday, the Russian emergency service announced the crash of a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet in the sea near Yeysk, city, Krasnodar kray (territory), southwestern Russia.

According to the reports, the pilot managed to make an emergency landing from this fighter.

This incident happened near the Sea of ​​Azov, the sources said.

According to TASS, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the cause of this accident is being investigated.

