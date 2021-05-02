  1. Politics
May 3, 2021, 12:45 AM

Shooting in US New Orleans leaves 1 dead, 8 others injured

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting spree in the US city of New Orleans on Sunday.

New Orleans police on Sunday announced that eight people were injured and one was killed in last night's (local time) shootings in the city.

In this incident, five people were taken to the hospital, one of whom died due to the severity of his injuries in the hospital, CNN reported.

Police added that two other injured were taken to hospital by car.

Also, two people were injured in another shooting that took place in the central part of New Orleans at 2 am last night (local time).

New Orleans City Police have not released any additional information about the incident.

