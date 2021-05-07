Iran calls on Muslims to keep flame of Resistance burning

Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the occasion of the International Quds Day which is marked on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Khomeini's historical strategy in naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as "Quds Day" has kept the ideal of Palestinian liberation alive, revealing the oppression and crime of the Zionists against the oppressed people of Palestine.

Araghchi, Grossi to hold meeting tonight

Tonight, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi will meet with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Vienna.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi, who heads Iran’s delegation at Vienna nuclear talks arrived in Vienna today to attend the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

Iran proudly standing with Palestinian people: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran has proudly stood with Palestinian people who resist the brutality of an apartheid regime.

"Palestine is a yardstick for justice. Few measure up", wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

West asking for destruction of Iran's advanced centrifuges

Western countries have asked for the destruction of Iran's advanced centrifuges, however, Tehran is not going to accept such a demand, Press TV reports.

Press TV has learned that Iran will not accept the new demands put forward by the United States and the Europeans in the course of the diplomatic process underway on potential revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Bubble of Zionists' national security burst: Gen. Salami

Emphasizing that the bubble of the Zionists national security has burst, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that currently, the Zionists are in a state of internal decline.

The Zionists are in a state of decline, and this time it seems that the collapse of the Zionist regime is internal, Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday while speaking in an IRIB TV program.

Illegal sanctions serious obstacles to fight Covid-19

Iran's Deputy Representative to UN Zahra Ershadi called illegal and illegitimate sanctions against developing countries a serious obstacle to the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while addressing the sixth annual Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals on Wednesday.

Jask oil terminal Iran's gateway to export oil from Oman Sea

Iran can export oil from the Oman Sea for the first time via the Jask oil terminal, Abbas Asadrooz, the CEO of the Iran Oil Terminals Company, said on Wednesday.

"The Jask oil terminal is one of the largest and most important projects in the southeast of the country and having it operational will undoubtedly lead to prosperity in this region," he said, adding, "Via the terminal, in addition to paving the way for the boom of downstream industries off the Makran coast, Iran could export oil from the Oman Sea for the first time."

MA