CTG rejects having role in Soleimani' assassin.

CTG reacted to a report released by Yahoo news claiming that a member of the CTG helped Americans with assassinating IRGC Commander Soleimani.

The CTG spokesperson announced that: "We strongly deny being informed of or involved in this operation."

Naming Martyr Soleimani as a close friend and one of the comrades of Jalal Talabani, the spokesperson added after the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the Kurdistan Region lost a true and an old friend.

In a fake report on Sat. Yahoo news claimed that: "Long-range marksmanship involves contesting with a variety of environmental factors, including wind, but the Delta teams didn't rely on guesswork. A member of the CTG, an elite Kurdish unit in northern Iraq with deep links to U.S. Special Operations, helped them make the wind call from downrange."

"As the plane taxied off the runway, toward the closed-off portion of the airfield, one of the Kurdish operatives disguised as ground crew guided the aircraft to a halt on the tarmac. When the target stepped off the airplane, Kurdish CTG operators posing as baggage handlers were also present to positively identify him," it added.

